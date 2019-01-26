Death Of Hackensack's Justine Sgarella Leaves World Darker, Friends Say

Shock and sadness spread in one Bergen County community mourning the loss of 29-year-old Justine Sgarella.

Justine, of Hackensack, died on Thursday, Jan. 20. Her obituary says she was passionate about cooking and devoted to her family dog, "Stitch."

Justine attended Paramus Catholic High School and studied culinary arts at Eastwick Hohokus College.

Loved ones took to social media to grieve her loss.

Justine is survived by her parents, Michael Sgarella and his wife Jennifer Sgarella; Lisa Cilli and her husband Guerino Cilli.

She is also survived by her boyfriend, Anthony Alexander; grandparents Dee Helferich; siblings Shelby Sgarella, Giorgio Cilli, Dean and Stevie O’Grady.

Visitation is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Volk Leber Funeral Home in Oradell. A Funeral Mass will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 29, at the Church of the Assumption in Emerson. Interment will be at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

