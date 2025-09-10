Jamel McGriff, 42, is wanted in the killings of Frank Olton, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, which happened Monday, Sept. 8, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said McGriff went to the Oltons’ home that morning, claiming his cell phone battery was dead and he needed to charge it. Video shows McGriff speaking with Frank Olton before being allowed into the couple’s backyard, Tisch said. The two then walked inside through the back door of the home, Tisch said.

About five hours later, video showed McGriff leaving the home carrying a duffel bag and a paper bag, Tisch said. At 3:22 p.m., the city’s fire department responded to the house for a reported fire. The couple’s son, an FDNY paramedic, had received an alert from his parents’ security company, authorities said.

After the fire was controlled, Frank Olton was found in the basement, tied to a pole with multiple stab wounds, Tisch said. Maureen Olton was found on the first floor, severely burned. The causes of death are still under investigation.

Police said McGriff’s “M.O. is to go door to door asking for some kind of assistance until he can gain entry.” Tisch urged residents not to let anyone into their home whom they do not know or expect.

McGriff was last seen Tuesday wearing a black T-shirt, pawning two cell phones in the Bronx, police said. He has a “lengthy, violent” criminal history dating back 30 years, Tisch said, including a 16-year prison term for a 2006 robbery. At the time of the killings, he was on parole and wanted for robberies in Manhattan this summer, including an armed GameStop holdup in July and an attempted Verizon store robbery in August. He also failed to register as a sex offender in November 2024, Tisch said.

McGriff should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.