NY Fugitive Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Car, Running Through Route 4 Traffic: Rochelle Park PD

Officer Hasan Shah was on Essex Street when he spotted the BMW 5 Series sedan, which had been reported stolen out of New York City, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Capt. James DePreta said.

The driver, Adonis Padilla, 27, of New York, hit the gas, leading a brief pursuit that ended when he hit a light pole at the eastbound Route 4 entrance ramp from Paramus Road, the captain said Wednesday.

Padilla -- who was wanted by the NYPD -- bailed out and ran across the highway to the Arcola Country Club, DePreta said.

Witnesses said he then doubled back, apparently thinking he could retrieve the vehicle, when he was nabbed.

Assisting Rochelle Park police included Officers Ryan Burke, Chris Kiszka and Whitney Bledsoe, Special Law Enforcement Officer Mike Colombini, Lieutenants Chris Bermudez and Ken Stapleton, and Detective Brian Gallina and Detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin.

Officers from Fair Lawn, Paramus and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office were also among the responders, along with New Jersey State Police.

The story didn't end there, however.

The BMW, which bore stolen license plates, had other plates, among various other stolen valuables.

Rochelle Park police got a call soon after from the owner of a grocery store in New York City who said that his iPhone -- which had been stolen the day before -- pinged to their headquarters, DePreta said.

It was among the stolen property found in the car.

Padilla remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of resisting arrest, eluding, hindering, six counts of receiving stolen property and minor drug possession.

