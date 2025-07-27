North Jersey Under Air Alert As Wildfire Smoke Pushes Pollution Into Red Zone

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said air quality index (AQI) levels are expected to exceed 100, placing vulnerable populations — including children, seniors, and people with asthma or heart issues — at increased risk.

According to a wildfire smoke map updated Sunday morning, much of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and southeastern New York is experiencing “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” air (AQI 101–150), with pockets of “Unhealthy” air (AQI 151–200) spreading north into the Hudson Valley and upstate New York.

Areas near the Canadian border are facing even worse conditions, with “Very Unhealthy” (201–300) and “Hazardous” (301+) readings shown near Montreal and Quebec.

The NY Department of Health recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activity, especially in orange- and red-shaded regions.

“Individuals should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects,” officials said.

Symptoms may include coughing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness. Those with underlying health issues are urged to stay indoors and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen.

Counties under the alert include: New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Staten Island, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam.

Residents can call the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345 for real-time updates.

