No More Half-Day Kindergarten In NJ — And What It Means For Parents

The sweeping legislation is being hailed as a “landmark” investment in early education, with a goal of making universal, high-quality preschool a reality in every New Jersey school district, and requiring all elementary-serving districts to offer free, full-day kindergarten by 2030.

“With today’s bill signing, we are moving forward in making free, universal preschool and free, full-day kindergarten a reality in every corner of our state,” Murphy said. “We know that access to high-quality early education programs is critical for our children and that it can set the tone for the rest of their academic careers.”

Since Murphy took office, the state has increased preschool funding by nearly $600 million, now totaling $1.2 billion. Over half of NJ’s elementary school districts already offer state-funded preschool.

What's In The New Law?

The legislation — spearheaded by Senators Teresa Ruiz and Shirley Turner and Assemblymembers Andrea Katz and Sterley Stanley — creates a universal preschool funding formula, launches a three-year cost-sharing pilot program, and requires the Department of Education to offer annual expansion grants.

It also sets up a Universal Preschool Implementation Steering Committee, ensures transparency through public reporting, and authorizes school districts to enter three-year contracts with private preschool providers to ease access.

“This law is a powerful step toward equity,” said Sen. Turner. “We are no longer waiting to close opportunity gaps. We are preventing them from the start.”

Kindergarten Becomes Mandatory

Under the new law, all school districts must offer full-day kindergarten by the 2029–2030 school year. This applies to all elementary-serving districts, regardless of size or geography.

“Every student in New Jersey deserves a fair start,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “These bills move us closer to making universal preschool and full-day kindergarten a reality in every corner of our state.”

Why It Matters

Early childhood advocates praised the package as a game-changer for working families.

“Too many families are being forced to choose between their child’s potential and their household budget,” said Sen. Ruiz, who called early education a “smart investment” in the state’s future.

“Expanding access to affordable preschool and kindergarten isn’t just good policy — it’s a smart investment,” she added.

What’s Next?

The state will begin offering preschool expansion grants immediately, with full kindergarten implementation expected by 2030.

To learn more about how these changes may affect your district, visit the New Jersey Department of Education website or contact your local school board.

