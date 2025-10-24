'No Meal November:' Federal Shutdown Could Leave 850K NJ Families Hungry, Officials Say

The New Jersey Department of Human Services announced early this month that if the shutdown continues, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits “may not be available on time” in November. It remains unclear whether funds already loaded onto Families First EBT cards before Oct. 31 can still be used after Nov. 1, the agency said.

“Eight hundred and fifty thousand SNAP recipients in New Jersey are potentially facing ‘No Meal November,’” said Adele LaTourette, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, in an interview with NJ Spotlight News.

Other state programs appear unaffected for now. Work First New Jersey (WFNJ) benefits “should be available on time,” officials said, while Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payments “will not be interrupted.” Child support operations are also expected to continue without disruption.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, which serves 11 of the state’s 21 counties through a network of 800 partner pantries, said it is ready to help those impacted by a lapse in SNAP funding.

“If you are impacted and need food assistance,” the organization said in a statement, “CFBNJ and our network of more than 800 local food pantries are here to help.”

Residents can find free food by texting “FindFood” or “Comida” to 908-224-7776, calling 908-838-4832, or visiting cfbnj.org/findfood.

The Division of Family Development said updates on how the shutdown impacts programs will continue to be posted on the NJ Department of Human Services website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.