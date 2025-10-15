NJ Transit Unveils $2B Plan To Transform New Jersey

The agency has unveiled a sweeping new initiative called the "LAND Plan" (Leveraging Assets for Non-Farebox Dollars) to generate billions in new revenue by developing housing, retail, and solar projects on its own real estate, according to an October 2025 report.

The plan could bring $1.2 to $1.9 billion in additional revenue over the next 30 years, create up to 50,000 jobs, and help ease New Jersey’s housing shortage by building between 14,000 and 20,000 new housing units, including up to 4,000 affordable homes, officials said.

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country and is projected to need more than 150,000 new housing units by 2035, according to the report. NJ Transit — which owns more than 8,000 acres of land — aims to become part of the solution by converting underused lots near train and bus stations into walkable, mixed-use communities.

“This approach uses underutilized assets to deliver housing, jobs, and recurring non-fare revenue — while improving experience and reliability,” the report said.

Proposed projects include transit-oriented housing near stations in Secaucus, Kearny, Pennsauken, Somerville, and Jersey City, along with opportunities for industrial development, solar energy generation, and wetland restoration.

The plan also outlines additional income streams through digital advertising, retail concessions, and parking optimization, with total new revenue opportunities estimated between $2 billion and $3 billion statewide.

The LAND Plan calls for partnerships between NJ Transit, local municipalities, and the state legislature to “rapidly transform assets into community value.”

Click here to view NJ Transit's plan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.