NJ Transit Strike Ends, Rail Service To Resume Tuesday

Governor Phil Murphy and NJ TRANSIT CEO Kris Kolluri announced Sunday, May 18, that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) — officially ending a three-day rail strike that disrupted transit for tens of thousands across the region.

“I am pleased to announce that we have reached a fair and fiscally responsible contract settlement that provides a generous wage increase for BLET members while saving taxpayers and customers the burden of fare increases,” said Murphy.

Weekday rail service is set to fully resume Tuesday, May 20, NJ TRANSIT said. While trains are not expected to run Monday, contingency plans including bus service from four regional Park & Ride locations will remain in place. Riders are still encouraged to work from home if possible until full service is restored.

“Rail cars and infrastructure must undergo safety inspections,” NJ TRANSIT explained. “Movable bridges that were open must be closed into place and equipment must be at the proper locations to resume.”

Kolluri emphasized the deal protects both riders and engineers.

“It was important to me to reach a deal that didn’t require a significant fare increase,” he said. “I appreciate the BLET leadership’s collaboration… and also want to recognize the thousands of NJ TRANSIT employees who stepped up during this time.”

The agreement still requires approval by both the union membership and the NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors. No specific contract details have been released yet to allow for the ratification process.

