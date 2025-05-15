NJ Transit Shutdown Looms: Rail Service Tells Riders To Clear Out By Midnight

In a critical rail service advisory issued Thursday, May 15, NJ TRANSIT warned of a potential systemwide shutdown due to strike action by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

“NJ TRANSIT strongly advises all train customers to complete their travels and arrive at their final destination no later than 11:59 PM on Thursday, May 15, 2025,” the agency said.

The agency encouraged commuters to stay informed via:

NJTransit.com/railstoppage

The NJ TRANSIT mobile app

@NJTRANSIT and line-specific accounts on X (formerly Twitter)

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards a resolution,” NJ TRANSIT said in its statement.

Translated versions of the advisory are available via Google Translate on the NJ TRANSIT website. Riders can also call (973) 275-5555 for assistance from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The ongoing dispute centers on wages: The union representing locomotive engineers says its members currently make about $113,000 a year on average and are pushing for an increase to $170,000 annually, 6abc reports. NJ TRANSIT, however, claims those numbers are off—saying engineers already earn around $135,000, with top earners bringing in more than $200,000, the outlet said.

