NJ Mayor Who Opposed Raising Of Pride Flag Ousted By Colleagues He Called 'Not Good Catholics'

The flag controversy ended up being the last straw for fellow Republicans who were already at war with now-former Rochelle Park Mayor Perrin Mosca over what they said was abusive behavior.

Three who sit on the Township Committee voted 4-0 with Democrat Linda Boniface to oust Mosca earlier this week.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer Appice took over as acting mayor following the work session vote on Wednesday, June 14 to give the committee time to select a temporary successor in advance of this fall's municipal election.

Mosca, who remains a committeeman, is scheduled to run for re-election in November, but his colleagues said Mosca won't be backed by his party.

Mosca, who allegedly has skipped recent meetings, "embarrassed the township and brought its governance to a screeching halt, threatening two decades of progress,” GOP Municipal Chairman Frank Valenzuela said

Valenzuela, a former mayor himself who once backed Mosca, said he "used his position to create a negative atmosphere guided by his personal ideals versus what is best for the residents of Rochelle Park.”

Critics said the now-former mayor "called everyone he knew" to join his bid to prevent the pride flag raising. Some fellow Republicans disagreed, allegedly prompting the "not good Catholics" comment, they said.

Mosca also threatened retribution against those who disagreed with him, they said.

Mosca -- who teaches physics, chemistry and forensic science at Lyndhurst High School while coaching girls basketball there -- couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

