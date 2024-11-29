NJ Lottery Players Win $50K In Powerball, Jackpot Climbs To $214M

The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. They were sold at Old Bridge Card Smart on Route 9 in Middlesex County and Archie’s Liquor on Main Avenue in Passaic, Passaic County.

The winning numbers were 01, 06, 07, 13, 40, with the Powerball 05 and a Powerplay multiplier of 5X.

While no one hit the jackpot, the prize for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 30, has climbed to an estimated $214 million. No tickets matched the numbers in the Double Play drawing, which featured a top prize of $10 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.