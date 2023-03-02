Would-Be Robber, 14, Brandishes Handgun After Pickup Hits Dirt Bike Rider: Little Ferry PD

A 14-year-old boy pulled a gun in a failed attempt to rob a dirt bike in Little Ferry after his companion knocked the victim to the ground with his pickup truck, authorities said.

Anthony Conyers, 19, was driving the pickup that struck the 20-year-old victim as he turned the dirt bike onto Rose Street from Mehrhof Road, Police Chief James Walters said.

The young boy was wearing a ski mask and a hoodie when he got out of the truck, showed the victim a handgun in his waistband and snatched the bike, the chief said.

The victim ran off and dialed 911 while the young robber unsuccessful tried to restart the bike before giving up, Walters said.

A contingent of uniformed officers, detectives and others converged on the neighborhood. A resident notified them of a home security video that showed the teen running through the area.

Police got a call about an hour and a half later from the victim saying he'd just seen the robber on Columbus Street, Walters said.

They found him in front of an apartment building on Washington Street, the chief said.

The teen was issued delinquency complaints for robbery and weapons possession and then sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro to await a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, he said.

Police arrested Conyers the next day thanks to a Ruff Ryder's decal on the pickup's rear window, Walters said.

Conyers claimed that the juvenjile had been assaulted by a group of seven earlier and that they'd gone looking for them, the chief said.

Conyers was charged with aggravated assault and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to be ordered released by a judge the following day, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.