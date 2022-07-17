Woman Whose Mom, Fiancé Died In South Hackensack House Fire Seeks Help

A South Hackensack woman whose mother and fiancé were killed in an overnight house fire has reached out for help putting her life back together.

"I hate asking for anything," Giuseppina Savino wrote. "Anything will help."

The June 10 fire broke out in the rear of the 1½-story home on Agar Place shortly after 3 a.m. and instantly spread, responders and neighbors said.

An off-duty South Hackensack police sergeant who lives next door tried to extinguish the flames with a garden hose, but the blaze spread too quickly.

Firefighters had to beat back heavy flames and extreme heat, in fact, before finding 80-year-old homeowner Teresa Savino and Anton Pechal (Merkulov), 29.

CPR efforts failed after both deceased victims were found in cardiac arrest.

Both of them were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Giuseppina Savino, 44, was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

In a GoFundMe post, she wrote: "My Family suffered a tragic heartbreaking loss. We lost My Sweet Loving Mother Teresa, My Sweet Loving Fiancé Anton, Our Sweet Precious Cats, and everything we own in a tragic house fire. Losing our loved ones has shattered us completely. And I hate asking for anything, If anyone can help out in any way we would greatly appreciate[d]. ANYTHING will help and PLEASE share."

GO TO: Tragic House Fire Please Help And Share!

