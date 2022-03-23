UPDATE: Woman Who Shot, Killed Younger Sister In Little Ferry Captured By NJ State Police

UPDATE: A 21-year-old college student from Little Ferry was shot dead by her older sister, who was later captured by New Jersey State Police with five guns in her car trunk nearly 90 miles away, authorities confirmed.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, was being held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with murder and weapons offenses, following her arrest on Tuesday, March 22.

Dominguez had driven up from her recent home in Jacksonville, FL, and was staying with her younger sister, Omelly Dominguez, on Sand Hill Court in Little Ferry, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The women were there with their brother and a teenage boy when Omelly Dominguez was killed shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the source said.

Angielly Dominguez apparently had asked for money to stay in a hotel, the source told Daily Voice. Omelly apparently refused, saying she'd already done plenty for her older sister.

The brother told investigators he then heard a gunshot and quickly turned around.

There lay a lifeless Omelly Dominguez, who'd been graduated from Union City High School and was studying nursing at William Paterson University (Class of 2023), where she worked as an admissions assistant.

She'd been shot in the head, investigators said.

"What did you do?" the brother asked Angielly Dominguez, who immediately ran from the home, got into her silver-striped white 1995 Ford Mustang and sped off.

As it turned out, a contractor who was doing work on the block had left the dashcam running on his pickup truck. It captured images of the armed women fleeing, investigators said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Little Ferry police arrived moments later and began interviewing witnesses.

They also pinged the fleeing Dominguez's cellphone.

A "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued, and nearly two hours later a state trooper spotted the white Mustang -- with Florida license plates -- heading south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.

The trooper began following Dominguez, who checked him out multiple times in her rearview mirror but didn't change speeds, investigators said.

At that point, the trooper activated the cruiser's lights and siren and she pulled over, they said.

Five guns were reportedly found in the Mustang's trunk, the investigators said.

Dominguez was brought to the State Police barracks in Moorestown, then to Little Ferry police headquarters for processing. She was then taken to the county lockup to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed what is commonly known as "sororicide," identifying only the victim while noting that the accused killer was in custody and no one else was involved. The prosecutor was expected to provide further details on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.