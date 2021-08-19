UPDATE: 'I'm Ready To Die For A Cause,' Pickup Driver With Alleged Bomb Says

UPDATE: A driver holding police at bay in Washington, DC claimed to have a toolbox full of explosive chemicals in the bed of his pickup truck during an online video from the scene in which he apparently addresses President Biden.

"We're livin' in a free country, Joe. The choice is yours," says the as-yet unidentified man during the incident, which cleared all area buildings and brought a huge law enforcement response. "If you wanna shoot me and take the chance of blowin' up two and a half city blocks, cause that toolbox is full, ammonium nitrate, it's full.

"I don't wanna die, Joe, I wanna go home," he says in the video, posted on Twitter by Senior Justice Reporter Ryan J. Reilly of the Huffington Post.

"You said if you could anything to save one life, one life, you said you'd do it. Well, you got a chance," he adds. "I want to go home... I want to go home and see my wife.

"If you blow my truck up, hey, it's on you, Joe. I'm ready to die for a cause."

The driver may have been referring to a remark Biden made as vice president in 2013 during an argument for gun control.

“As the president [Obama] said, if your actions result in only saving one life, they’re worth taking," Biden said at the time. "But I’m convinced we can affect the well-being of millions of Americans and take thousands of people out of harm’s way if we act responsibly.”

Police were negotiating with the man, who they said drove the pickup with no license plates onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and claimed to have a bomb around 9:15 a.m.

The officer saw "what appeared to be a detonator" in the hand of the driver, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said during a noontime news conference.

A photo posted on Twitter shows the bald, bearded driver holding a cellphone and looking out the window of the truck with dollars bills scattered around that a witness said he tossed out the window.

Authorities didn't know whether the threat was genuine or not but were erring on the side of caution, Manger told reporters.

Congress is on recess, "but people are still working" in the buildings, which were evacuated, the chief said.

It was unclear how the driver got past various checkpoints when he drove up on the sidewalk. The FBI and ATF joined district police, firefighters and EMS at the scene.

"My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident," Manger said.

"I don't want to get into the negotiations that are ongoing," the chief added. "We don't know what his motives are at this time.

"We don't know a whole lot. We do have a possible name and identity of the suspect. But we don't have much information at all about him at this time."

He promised additional briefings Thursday.

