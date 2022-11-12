Two Wounded In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting

BREAKING NEWS: Two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed.

City Police Director Raymond Guidetti confirmed that one victim was struck and the other grazed in at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.

He said police were also investigating a report of a second shooting nearby. It wasn't immediately certain whether anyone was wounded there.

Both barber shop victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined, although the more seriously wounded of the two was rushed to the trauma unit, responders said.

Police, meanwhile, converged on the area.

They were investigating witness accounts that the barber shop shooter was wearing all black, including a ski mask, and fled toward Lehigh Street in a black SUV, among other reports.

More information was expected later Saturday evening.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

