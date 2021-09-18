Traffic Stop Turns Up Loaded Gun In Driver's Pocket, Rochelle Park PD Says

A driver wanted on a warrant was carrying a loaded gun in his pocket when an Rochelle Park police officer stopped him, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the 2004 Toyota Solara driven by Raymond Hood, 30, of Palmerton, PA for several violations on West Passaic Street around 9 p.m. Friday, Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said.

A computer check turned up the warrant out of Newark, so Hood was taken into custody, DePreta said.

Kiszka, Officer Jorge Orihuela and Detective Brian Cobb police then found the .25-caliber Colt in Hood's front pocket, the lieutenant said.

Hood was charged with weapons offenses, issued summonses for motor vehicle violations, and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

