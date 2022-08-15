TERRIFYING MOMENT: Woman Grabbed At Knifepoint On Hackensack Street Fights Off Kidnapper

A 20-year-old Hackensack man armed with a kitchen knife kidnapped an older woman and tried to drag her to his home, but she fought him off, authorities said.

Esben Sarabe fled with the 52-year-old victim's phone and bag after a good Samaritan came running during the assault at Passaic and 1st streets around 3 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Police nabbed Sarabe a short time later. They recovered the victim's valuables and the knife, Antista said.

She wasn't injured, the captain added.

Sarabe was charged with robbery and weapons possession, among other offenses, and was being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

