Storage Scammers Cut Locks, Shift Stuff From Unit To Unit At $1 A Throw: Rochelle Park PD

Two East Orange women exploited a promotion at a Rochelle Park storage facility by repeatedly moving their belongings from one unit to another while paying only $1 rent each time, authorities said.

Township detectives began investigating following a break-in reported at the West Passaic Street storage facility this past Halloween.

Jeanette Amey and Samarah Carzell, both 41, had rented the unit online for a special $1 promotional price, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

The unit wasn't paid for beyond the promotional price, and the contents -- which at that point belonged to the storage company -- were sent to auction, the lieutenant said.

Before the auction, Amey and Carzell are believed to have cut the lock on the unit and moved everything to another unit, which they also rented online at the promotional price, DePreta said.

It turns out the pair had been doing it for going on 18 months, "using different names and email addresses to repeatedly acquire promotional pricing," the lieutenant said.

Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina reviewed surveillance images and the individual renters' agreements to identify Amey and Carzell, he said.

Both women surrendered to police, who charged them with burglary, theft and theft by deception and sent them to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released them the next day pending further court action, records show.

