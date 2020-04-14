Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Saquon Barkley Set For At-Home 'Jersey 4 Jersey' COVID-19 Benefit

Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and others will perform from their homes in an April 22 fundraiser broadcast on several television and radio networks, organizers said Tuesday.

‘JERSEY 4 JERSEY’ will also feature New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, comedians Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito and Whoopi Goldberg and performers and celebrities.

““New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said Tuesday.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is organizing the fundraiser to help "fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities," she said.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide.

It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM (currently free on the SiriusXM app).

It will also be seen and/or heard on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX 11, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

INFO: njprf.org

