Sleeping Homeowner Woken By Burglar In Bedroom Holds Him For Police, Little Ferry PD Says

A Little Ferry homeowner who awoke to find a burglar in his bedroom seized the intruder and held him for police, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim told police he awoke around 6 a.m. Sunday to find Joshua Purvis, 21, in the bedroom of his Kaufman Avenue home, Police Chief James Walters said.

He chased Purvis into the basement and seized him there while his wife dialed 911, the chief said.

Officers Dominick Verdi and Chris Nepil took custody of Purvis, who was charged with burglary and theft.

He was then released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.