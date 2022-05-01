SEE ANYTHING? Women Robbed At Route 46 Hotel

A group of stick-up artists robbed two women at a Route 46 hotel, responders said.

Authorities were trying to piece together details of the holdup at the Knights Inn in South Hackensack early Sunday, May 1.

The women, both in their early 30s, apparently had been partying with the three Latino men and a woman when they were robbed of their cellphones.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Anyone with evidence or information that could help identify the robbers is asked to contact South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042.

