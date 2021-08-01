Contact Us
News

SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Injures Young Bogota Bicyclist

Jerry DeMarco
Police turned to the public for help finding the driver of a hit-and-run sedan that injured a young bicyclist in Bogota.

The 14-year-old victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for an arm injury after he was struck on Larch Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Cole described the vehicle that hit the boy as a black, four-door 2013-2018 Cadillac with damage to the front middle and front passenger-side bumper and possibly the hood.

It was headed south on Larch and kept going, he said.

Police released a surveillance photo (above) along with the information about the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video or information that can help identify the sedan and/or owner can contact Crime Stoppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and South Hackensack, which offers up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

CRIMESTOPPERS: (844) 466-6789 of bergencrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.

Or contact Bogota police at (201) 487-2400 or traffic@bogotapolice.org

