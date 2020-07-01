Sears To Shutter Hackensack Store Leaving Only 1 NJ Location Standing

The Sears in Hackensack is one of many that will soon close permanently -- leaving only one last Sears store standing in New Jersey.

The chain had added two temporary closing jobs at the Hackensack store to its online database as of June 30 -- two days after the Rockaway Townsquare Mall listed its own closing positions.

Available positions include backroom and cashier.

Sears has been closing stores across the country since 2018, when the company -- which also owns Kmart -- filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Sears within the Newport Center Mall in Jersey City is the last store in the state that will remain open.

Click here to view and apply to available closing jobs at Sears in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.