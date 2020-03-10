SCHOOLS OUT: Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Classes Across NJ

Several schools and universities have cancelled classes in an effort to plan ahead and prevent the spread of coronavirus in New Jersey.

Rutgers University was the latest to announce classes will be held remotely after spring break. Students are strongly encouraged to remain off campus through April 3.

Bergen Community College extended Spring Break a week. Other schools are going online-only for awhile.

Below is a list of other schools that have altered scheduled in response to COVID-19.

College of New Jersey: Two weeks of online classes after Spring Break.

Elizabeth: Closing at 12:15 p.m. this Monday for staff meeting regarding coronavirus planning

FDU: Remote classes begin March 16 after Spring Break.

Frisch School: Closed indefinitely.

Jersey City: Schools close at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for planning.

Little Silver: After-school activities cancelled.

Lyndhurst: Closing early Thursday to plan for possible closures.

Middlesex Borough: Schools closed Friday for planning.

Monmouth University: Classes cancelled this week.

New Jersey Institute of Technology: Online-only classes after Spring Break ends March 23.

North Arlington: Closing early on Thursday and Friday for planning for potential closure.

Paramus: Closed Wednesday for staff/faculty planning.

Princeton University: Lectures and classes moving to virtual instruction March 23.

Red Bank Regional High School: Closed Tuesday after a sibling of a student tested positive.

Roselle: Schools closed March 10 and 11 for sanitization.

Rowan University: Extended Spring Break.

Seton Hall: Classes switching to online format with an update expected March 19.

Scotch Plains: Closed Wednesday for planning

Stevens Institute of Technology: All classes held online.

Warren Hills Regional: Closed Wednesday for preparedness development planning.

Other Wayne schools: Closed Friday for cleaning

Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with updates.

