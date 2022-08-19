ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son

UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said.

The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

The driver of the 2008 Volkswagen Passat that hit them -- Dayana Perez-Kazimierczak, 29, of Teaneck -- was intoxicated, the sergeant said.

The mother complained of neck and back pain, while the boy reported neck and left ankle pain, he said.

Two Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad rigs brought all three to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Donatello said.

Perez-Kazimierczak, formerly of Glen Rock, received summonses for DWI, reckless driving, unsafe operation, failing to maintain a lane or observe a traffic control device and not having insurance, he said.

Port Authority police who were on patrol at Teterboro Airport on the other side of the highway were the first responders at the scene, the sergeant said.

Donatello thanked them along with Little Ferry and Moonachie police, the Moonachie First Aid crews and South Hackensack firefighters, who cleaned up a fuel spill.

