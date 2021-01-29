Reward Boosted To $100,000 For Help Finding Capitol Pipe Bomber

He wore a face mask, a gray hoodie, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in black, gray, and yellow -- and you could collect a $100,000 reward if you can identify him.

Federal authorities say the man depicted in a wanted poster released Friday, and perhaps others, placed pipe bombs near both the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 assault on the nearby U.S. Capitol building.

FBI Washington Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono said the attempt to identity a suspect or suspects "for the safety of the American people" is a "top priority" for the bureau.

Agents have interviewed more than 1,000 residents and business owners in the area.

Federal authorities also boosted the reward, which began at $50,000 and went to $75,000 last week.

The wanted poster also includes an image of one of what the federal authorities called "viable" explosive devices placed within blocks of one another between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Technicians rendered both harmless.

TIPS: Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.

The Washington Post published exclusive security videos of a suspect wearing a mask and gloves walking both to and from an area around the RNC building where one of the devices was found.

CLICK HERE: Pipe Bomb Suspect Video (WashPost)

Surveillance image. FBI

The FBI believes that same person is believed responsible for placing the pipe bomb at the DNC, as well, the Post reported.

The RNC device, which appeared attached to a kitchen timer, was found by a resident about 90 minutes before rioters stormed the Capitol, the report says (see photos above). The second device was found next to a bench outside the DNC about 45 minutes later, the ATF said.

