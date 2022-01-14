Responders: Dog Hospitalized In Hackensack Fire

Hackensack firefighters doused a house blaze that responders said sent a dog to an animal hospital Friday afternoon.

First responders found heavy flames on the top floor of the 1½-story wood-frame home on Kent Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 p.m.

They had the fire knocked down quickly and under control within 15-20 minutes.

The dog suffered smoke inhalation and required treatment, responders said.

Teaneck and Englewood firefighters assisted their Hackensack colleagues. Hackensack University Medical Center sent BLS and ALS rigs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.