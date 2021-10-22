Prop Gun Discharged By Alec Baldwin On Film Set Kills Cinematographer, Wounds Director

One crew member was killed and another wounded when actor Alec Baldwin fired a blank gun on the set of his latest movie in New Mexico, multiple news agencies reported.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography for "Rust," was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday after being airlifted from the set, according to multiple reports citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Writer/Director Joel Souza, 48, reportedly was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Sante Fe.

A distraught Baldwin, 63, who is also the film's producer, was photographed in tears while talking on a cellphone outside the sheriff's office.

The set of the Western was locked down as an investigation continued into, among other things, what type of projectile was fired and whether it was, indeed, an accident, sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos told reporters.

"We're treating this as we would any other investigation," Ríos said, adding that Baldwin voluntarily came in and provided a statement.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of 'Rust' involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for the production company said in a statement. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

It's happened before.

Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after he was shot in 1993 with a blank gun that mistakenly contained a live round. Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally killed himself with a blank shot to the head on the set of the TV series "Cover Up" in 1984.

Movie prop guns are often real and not the type used in stage productions. The blank cartridges that they fire don't have a bullet at the tip, but they're still propelled by ignited gun powder.

This produces the muzzle flash, bang and recoil, along with an ejected shell, as well as wadding used to stop the gunpowder and superheated gas -- all of which can be dangerous to anyone who's too close to the barrel.

ALSO SEE: Here’s How a Prop Gun Using Blanks Can Still Fire a Fatal Shot (Yahoo.com)

Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and the union's National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland issued a statement: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins who has passed away and to Director Joel Souza who is injured and hospitalized.

"This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions, and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again,” they said.

According to her website, Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base within the Arctic Circle before emigrating from the Ukraine. She obtained a degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University worked as an investigative reporter on British documentaries in Europe.

After being graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015, Hutchins was dubbed one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019, the site says.

Bonanza Creek Ranch, the site of the shooting, has a 24-building town popular with directors of Westerns. Among the productions filmed there: "Cowboys and Aliens," "Longmire" and "3:10 to Yuma."

