Police: Route 17 Driver Had Collection Of Pot, Mushrooms, Oxy, More For Sale

Jerry DeMarco
Vittorio Rizzo
Vittorio Rizzo Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

A Maywood police officer stopped a drug market on wheels on Route 17 and arrested the driver, authorities said.

Officer Michael McMahon stopped Vittorio Rizzo, 42, of Belleville on the northbound highway for a variety of motor vehicle violations on Saturday, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

McMahon summoned Detective Christopher Nichols and his K-9 partner, Ryker, who detected drugs in the vehicle, Kenny said.

A subsequent search turned up more than 14 pounds of marijuana, one pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms, Oxycontin and Adderall for sale, along with drug packaging materials and more than $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds, the chief said.

Rizzo was charged with several drugs counts, money laundering and other offenses. He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

