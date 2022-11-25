Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought

Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew.

Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Officers from Rochelle Park, Paramus and Maywood converged on the Peek Street home after he and another burglar triggered interior motion cameras around 7:30 p.m. on the holiday, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Both were wearing gloves and masks and carrying flashlights, he said.

A broken window led Officers Brian Monico and Hasan Shan to the second floor, where they found Ramirez-Troncoso, DePreta said.

On the floor next to the Chilean national were jewelry, watches and other valuables, the lieutenant said.

An accomplice fled before police got there, he said. That man is in the image on the left in the photos above.

On the right is Ramirez-Troncoso, who was charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A detainer from ICE was expected that would hold him there until a deportation hearing before a federal judge in Newark can be scheduled.

Rochelle Park Police Detective Brian Gallina connected Ramirez-Troncoso to an earlier burglary in Ridgewood and is exploring the possibility of several other accomplices being involved, DePreta said Friday. Sgt. Franklin Laboy and Patrolman Nick Mercoun assisted, he said.

The lieutenant asked citizens in the area to check their security videos for images of the burglars.

ANYONE who finds any is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.