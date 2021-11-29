Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46

A woman was struck and killed Monday afternoon on Route 46.

The middle-aged victim was struck in the center lane of the eastbound highway near Industrial Avenue in Teterboro -- far west of the crosswalk -- shortly after 3:30 p.m., witnesses and responders said.

A report that she worked at the Walmart nearby couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 that struck her remained at the scene.

The state Department of Transportation closed the eastbound highway at Green Street, leading to major evening rush-hour backups.

Moonachie police and the Little Ferry First Aid Squad were among the responders. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was also expected at the scene.

This comes less than two weeks after a Hudson County man was killed on the same side of Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport just up the road.

