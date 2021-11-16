Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 46

A 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and gravely injured early Tuesday evening on Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport, responders said.

Responders from three different agencies reported a fatal, although that hasn't been officially confirmed.

CPR was conducted on the victim as he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest, with a head injury, after being struck on a dark stretch of road on the highway's eastbound side near Fred Wehran Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m., they said.

The driver remained at the scene, witnesses said.

Moonachie, Little Ferry and South Hackensack police were among the responders, along with MICCOM EMS and ALS.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

