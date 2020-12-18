PD: New Rochelle Park Officer Stops Bogota Driver For Not Removing Snow, Finds Pound Of Pot

A new Rochelle Park police officer still in field training made a drug arrest after stopping a driver from Bogota who failed to scrape snow from this week's storm off his car, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka, who recently transferred from the Jersey City Police Department, stopped the vehicle on Essex Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for several violations, Detective Lt. James M. DePreta said.

These included violating a state law that requires owners to remove all ice and snow from their vehicles before driving, especially from the hood, windows and roof.

Kiszka immediately smelled pot while speaking with the driver, Ricardo Fonseca-Vallejo, 26, and obtained his consent to search the vehicle, DePreta said.

He found a large duffle bag filled with nearly a pound of pot packed in several vacuum-sealed bags, along with THC oil, multiple scales and a vacuum sealer, the lieutenant said.

Fonseca-Vallejo, an Ecuadoran national, had prior arrests in Bergen County over the past four years for offenses that include pot possession and distribution, records show.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Officers Ryan Burke and Jim Zenock assisted.

NOTE: If Gov. Murphy signs legislation legalizing marijuana and decriminalizing certain amounts, the limit you can legally possess will be 6 ounces. The limit to what you can sell will be an ounce.

ALSO: Motorists who fail to remove ice or snow from their vehicles while driving face fines of $25 to $75 for each offense, regardless of whether the ice and snow is dislodged from the vehicle. If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury to others, motorists face fines of $200 to $1,000 for each offense.

