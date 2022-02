A two-vehicle collision in Hackensack sent a van into a pole and a driver to the hospital.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the Saturday morning crash outside the Ostroswki Court housing complex at Central Avenue and First Street.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the victim taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police were investigating.

