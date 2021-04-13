NY Motorcyclist Clings To Life Following Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A motorcyclist remained in critical condition Tuesday following a weekend crash on Route 80 in Hackensack, authorities said.

Michael Barot, 41, of the Ridgewood section of Queens was headed east in the highway's local lanes when his Yamaha collided with a Mini Cooper between the Green and Hudson street exits shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The motorcycle overturned, ejecting Barot, he said.

CPR was conducted at the scene and en route to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma unit. responders said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Marchan said.

A probe by the NJSP Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was continuing.

