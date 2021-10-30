NJ Prosecutor: Did Cyber-Predator Ask Your Pre-Teen For Nude Pics, Sex Talk?

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella asked parents to check whether their children were contacted by an out-of-state man who created various identities to have sex chats with a local pre-teen whom he tried to extort into sending him pornographic images.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives found that “several different online personalities engaged the same child victim in separate conversations, some of which contained sexually explicit content and dialogue,” Musella said.

All of the social media accounts used to contact the Bergen County child were controlled by Jason J. Campbell, a 31-year-old security guard who lives in Orlando, FL, he said.

In addition to the “sexually explicit dialogue,” the prosecutor said, Campbell “extorted and threatened” the youngster, “demanding photos or videos of the child engaged in various sexual acts.”

Assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Musella’s detectives arrested Campbell and executed a search warrant Thursday at his Easton Street home, on a street that runs alongside the Central Florida GreeneWay (Route 417).

Campbell remained held in the Orange County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of sexual assault, extortion, debauching the morals of a minor, making terroristic threats, child endangerment and distributing child pornography, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, Musella asked parents and guardians to check a list of the screen names below to determine whether Campbell tried to contact them:

Blaze5210 (“Finesse King”)

Fire_boyy100 (“Crown_me”)

_wavykid01

Allstar_mikey

Anyone who finds their child received communications from those accounts is asked to immediately contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's office: (201) 226-5532.

Musella also thanked the Orange County, FL Sheriff’s Office for its assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyndhurst Police Department, both of which participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.