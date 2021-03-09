Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Run Over, Critically Injured By 'Bobtail' Truck On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 17 was closed just north of the crash in Rochelle Park.
Southbound Route 17 was closed just north of the crash in Rochelle Park. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Authorities were searching for a truck that ran over a motorcyclist on Route 17 and kept going Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with possible head and internal injuries following the incident near the corner of Oldis Street in Rochelle Park around 8:30 p.m., responders said.

Borough police detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were reviewing surveillance video that confirms the victim was run over by a "bobtail" -- a large tractor without a trailer attached.

The driver might not have known what happened, they said.

An alert was issued to area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Meanwhile, southbound Route 17 remained closed at Farview Avenue.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident, seen something or has information that can help identify the rig and/or driver is asked to contact Rochelle Park police at (201) 843-1515 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 642-5962.

