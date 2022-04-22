Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice
Morning Rush: Hackensack Crash Sends Two To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Prospect and Central avenues, Hackensack
A two-vehicle morning rush-hour collision at a busy Hackensack intersection sent two people to the hospital, responders said.

Both were taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash outside the Prospect Ridge Apartments at Prospect and Central avenues shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 22.

The extent of their injuries couldn't be immediately determined.

City firefighters, police and an HUMC ambulance responded.

Police were investigating the cause.

