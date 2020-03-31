'Memories Will Have To Sustain Us': Dave Rivara, 60, Beloved Owner Of Maywood Inn, Dies

David Rivara, owner of the Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, died of health complications, family members confirmed Tuesday.

Rivara, 60, of Glen Rock, survived cancer, battled diabetes and was in need of a kidney transplant, loved ones said."Earlier this morning, around 4 a.m. my dad had passed away," wrote his daughter, Victoria. "It is believed to be due to the virus, but a test was never done."

Dave Rivara made an impression on all those who knew him, not just those personally closest but also musicians, staffers, fellow business people -- and, yes, customers.

“We were born into a life of servitude and drudgery,” the Hoboken-born enterpreneur once joked when asked about the appeal of his popular tavern to so many different types of people.

This year is the 65th anniversary of the Maywood Inn, part of a three-generation Rivara family tradition that stretches back well over a century.

It began with the popular Hotel Victor in Hoboken in 1915 and continued in 1955 with the even-more widely-known Maywood Inn (and, later, Victor’s Maywood Inn), opened by Rivara’s father.

Renamed Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, the West Pleasant Avenue destination drew loyal customers with a variety of live music, food, a wide (and affordable) beer selection and a host of other attractions.

Rivara always paid particularly close attention to his customers and gathered dedicated staffers around him.

"He loved his staff, he loved his family and treated many as if we were his family," wrote Al Carroll. "I am so lost for words. We lost a good man and most of all a friend."

"What can I say about a man I spent more than half my life with," wrote staffer Karen McCarthy McDonald. "You were my boss first, my friend second and my family finally."I can not hold back the tears knowing I will never see your smiling face or hear your melodious voice again," McDonald wrote. "I am so happy that you found true love with Cindy Rivara and became the most loving and devoted father to your children and stepchildren. "May God comfort your family and many, many of us that loved you and hold you close to him always."

"I've been recalling so many memories today when we had our little reunion last fall," Gari Therese Richards-Semon added. "He was so happy to see all of us...His 'crew,' he called us, and he said how much he loved us. We had a chance to tell him we loved him too, thank God.

"This is so difficult. Our memories will have to sustain us and when we can be together again, we will celebrate the extraordinary friend he was. Brokenhearted is all I can feel."

"There will not be a day where I don't think about him and all that he has done for me," Victoria Rivara wrote. "He has always been there for me and I am positive he will still be there for me but in another and better place.

"I'm truly disheartened and saddened that I won't be able to see him and more. He meant so much to me, my family and his friends that loved him so much. I love my dad and hope he's now at peace."

