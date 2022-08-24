Man Struck By Train In Hackensack

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Hackensack.

The Pascack Valley Line train struck the 66-year-old pedestrian at Essex Street and West Railroad Avenue near the Essex Street train station around 10 a.m., city Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Under what circumstances wasn't immediately clear.

City police and firefighters responded along with NJ TRANSIT police.

