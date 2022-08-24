Contact Us
News

Man Struck By Train In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Essex Street, Hackensack after man is struck by NJ TRANSIT train.
Essex Street, Hackensack after man is struck by NJ TRANSIT train. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Hackensack.

The Pascack Valley Line train struck the 66-year-old pedestrian at Essex Street and West Railroad Avenue near the Essex Street train station around 10 a.m., city Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Under what circumstances wasn't immediately clear.

City police and firefighters responded along with NJ TRANSIT police.

