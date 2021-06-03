Contact Us
Mailman Admits Stealing, Cashing Checks From Hackensack, Maywood, Leonia Residents

Jerry DeMarco
Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig credited the Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the plea.

A postal carrier admitted Thursday that he stole and cashed checks sent to customers on his routes in Hackensack, Maywood and Leonia.

Juan Torres, 28, of Hackensack told a federal judge in Newark via teleconference that he deposited more than $27,000 in stolen checks – including one for $1,505 -- into a bank account that he controlled, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents and investigators got wise to him, however, she said.

Rather than face a trial, Torres took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to bank theft in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Court Judge Kevin McNulty scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4.

Honig credited the Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to Torres’s arrest and plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of her Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

She also thanked special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for their assistance.

