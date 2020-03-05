Luxury Apparel Brand Vince Opens In The Shops At Riverside

Los Angeles-based luxury clothing brand Vince has just opened the doors of its new Hackensack location in The Shops at Riverside.

Vince is known for a range of men and women’s apparel, accessories and more.

It was established in 2002 and has nearly 50 locations worldwide.

The store officially opened its doors on the first level near Sephora on Feb. 27.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vince to The Shops at Riverside," said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Luxury Leasing at The Shops at Riverside.

"The new store will be an impressive addition to our robust offering of designer brands."

Vince is just one of the numerous luxury brands to open at the location as part of its ongoing transformation. Others include True Food Kitchen, LT Bar & Grill, Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ermenegildo Zegna, Max Mara, Wolford, Tiffany & Co. and Bottega Veneta.

"We’re thrilled to continue our retail expansion in the tri-state area with the opening of our new Vince store at The Shops at Riverside," said Brendan Hoffman, CEO of Vince.

"The Bergen County customer has been extremely supportive of Vince over the years, and we believe the Riverside store presents a fantastic opportunity for us to further engage with our community in the region."

