'Lumbering' Larry Looks Like He'll Be Losing Steam, Hurricane Center Reports

As Labor Day dawned, Hurricane Larry already was showing signs of slowing down, meteorologists said.

With maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour and "little change in strength forecast the next day or so," it was expected to remain no more than a Category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported late Sunday.

Larry nonetheless is still a "large and expanding" hurricane that's expected to cause "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" along the Jersey Shore and certain points north around midweek.

"Beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are urged to follow the advice of lifeguards and local officials this week," a report from the center late Sunday night advised.

Large swells already have affected the Lesser Antilles and were expected to "spread to portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday," the Hurricane Center noted.

Hurricane #Larry Advisory 22: Large Larry Lumbering Across the Open Atlantic. Dangerous Surf and Rip Currents Along Western Atlantic Shores Expected Later This Week. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2021

Larry's "motion to the northwest continues to gradually slow down," it added. By Wednesday, it should "recurve" -- first to the north and then northeast, according to the latest reports.

For right now, Larry is forecast to approach Bermuda over the next several days as a "large and powerful hurricane, bringing a risk of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding to the island by the middle of this week.

"While it is too soon to determine the magnitude of these hazards and potential impacts on Bermuda, interests there should closely monitor the latest forecast updates during the next several days," the Hurricane Center advised.

Larry is the 12th named and third major storm of the 2021 Atlantic Ocean hurricane season, which ordinarily peaks later this week and ends on Nov. 30.

