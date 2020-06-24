LIST: Bankrupt GNC Closing 248 Stores, Including 20 In NJ, NY

GNC on Wednesday released a list of stores that the company is closing in New Jersey and New York as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retailer, which had 5,200 stores in the U.S. and 7,300 worldwide at the end of March, said it expects to close anywhere from 800 to 1,200 of them, beginning with those listed below.

GNC already was submerged in an estimated $700 million in debt and facing delisting on the New York Stock Exchange when COVID-19 struck.

The coronavirus pandemic “created a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing and the abrupt change in the operating environment had a dramatic negative impact on our business," the company said in an email to customers.

GNC joins Hertz, JCPenney, Pier 1, Neiman Marcus and other internationally known companies in bankruptcy court.

The company’s roots trace to 1935, when David Shakarian opened a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh.

GNC employed an estimated 12,400 people by the end of last year.

GNC is closing stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada beginning with nearly 250 locations – including these:

NEW JERSEY:

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford;

The Shoppes At Union Hill, 3056 State Route 10, Denville;

302 Washington St, Hoboken;

Menlo Park Shopping Center, 29 Menlo Park, Edison;

The Wall Towne Center, 2437 Route 34, Manasquan;

Town Brooks Commons, 840 ROUTE 35 S, Middletown;

Mall @ Short Hills, Rt 24 & JFK Parkway, Short Hills;

Tri-City Plaza, Toms River;

Willingboro Plaza, 4364 Route 130 North, Willingboro.

MANHATTAN:

360 Eighth Avenue;

100 Elizabeth Street;

163 E 125th Street.

NEW YORK (ELSEWHERE):

Green Acres Mall, 1134 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream;

Deer Park Commons, 506 Commack Road, Deer Park;

Genesee Valley Shopping Center, 4290 Lakeville Rd, Geneseo;

Northgate Plaza, 3848 Dewey Ave, Greece;

Johnstown Mall, 236 North Comrie Ave, Johnstown;

Chautauqua Mall, 318 East Fairmont, Lakewood;

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island;

Eastview Mall, 7979 Victor-Pittsford Road, Victor.

FOR THE COMPLETE LIST, GO TO: https://www.businessinsider.com/gnc-closing-stores-list-of-addresses-2020-6

