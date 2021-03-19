Klepto Car Dealership Thief Strikes Twice In Rochelle Park, Police Say

A serial car thief from the Bronx who's repeatedly victimized high-end dealerships in Bergen County was already being sought for a Rochelle Park theft when she did it again – using another stolen ride, authorities said.

Nyaomi James, 19, was spotted a short time before a 2019 Acura RDX was stolen earlier this year from the used car lot of Park Avenue Acura on Route 17 , Police Lt. James DePreta said.

Detectives alerted area law enforcement agencies and obtained a warrant for James’s arrest, DePreta said Friday.

Police in North Jersey are all-too familiar with James, who has family in Teaneck, is listed in records as a man but tells authorities she identifies as a woman.

Last summer, police said, she stole a $150,000 Land Rover from an Englewood Jaguar dealer.

A judge released James under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, only to have her steal an Infiniti from a Englewood dealership, drive it to Paramus and snatch a Mercedes from a dealership there, authorities said.

James promptly crashed the Mercedes into five vehicles on the George Washington Bridge and was arrested.

SEE: NYC Defendant Who Crashed Stolen Mercedes On GWB Is Serial Car Thief

She was extradited to Bergen County and ordered released by a judge in Hackensack the next day – again, under bail reform.

James then "literally walked out of the jail and down the street into [another] dealership and stole a car out of their garage,” a senior law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The Acura that was stolen from Rochelle Park this past January was recovered in New York City, DePreta said.

But James remained in the wind.

A few weeks later, she pulled up to Park Avenue BMW in a stolen Mercedes, abandoned it and swiped a 2019 Genesis G70 from the lot, DePreta said.

Inside the Mercedes was her forgotten mail, he said.

James – who was also wanted out of Edison and Montgomery County, MD -- was finally arrested behind the wheel of the Genesis days later in New York, the lieutenant said.

She was extradited again, charged with several counts of theft, as well as receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.