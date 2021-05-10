'I Hate Cops': Nurse Practitioner At Bergen Pharmacy Picks On Wrong Officer

A nurse practitioner at a Bergen County pharmacy picked on the wrong uniform when she told a local police officer that she “hates cops” -- at the start of National Police Week, no less.

“I thought she was joking at first, but she was dead serious and told me to leave because I carry a gun,” River Edge Officer Patrick Diamond said Monday.

Diamond, who'd been a battling sinus infection the past few days, also happens to be the president of River Edge PBA Local 201.

The union president said he went for help to the CVS Minute Clinic on River Road in New Milford across from the Brookchester Apartments.

“With being so busy at work I took my meal break for my appointment time,” he said.

“I walked into the room in my full police uniform and the nurse practitioner in so many words told me she hates cops,” Diamond said.

“I asked her if I was dying on the side of the road she wouldn’t treat me,” he said. “She replied that is different.”

“Shame on CVS for employing [her],” Diamond said, “and thank you for the great manager [whose] name I didn’t get who tried to help me.”

CVS referred questions to its corporate headquarters in Rhode Island.

