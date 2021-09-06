Hurricane Larry Should Make Waves, Blow Some Wind, But That's Most Likely It, Forecasters Say

Hurricane Larry is making waves -- big ones -- as he spins his way up the Atlantic, but it's still highly doubtful he'll come close enough to do any serious damage to the East Coast, the National Weather Service repeated Monday.

Doubling down on its predictions of the Labor Day weekend, the service said the worst we could see in our area are "significant swells" in the Atlantic.

These will be "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," according to its latest report.

Bermuda could take a hit, most likely on Thursday, but that wasn't a sure thing, forecasters said.

Metropolitan-area meteorologist Joe Cioffi was so unimpressed with Larry that he turned most of his attention Monday to the overall weather.

The Labor Day weekend wasn't perfect, he said, "but 2 (days) out of 3 isn't too shabby."

Going forward, sunny skies should hold up through Wednesday, he said, with highs continuing in the lower 80s most places -- and the 70s in coastal areas -- the next two days.

Showers and thunderstorms were possible later in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, Cioffi said, but that will be followed by more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

"Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s, with low humidity and nights in the 50s to lower 60s," he said.

As for Larry, Cioffi credited a "deep trough coming into the Northeast that picks up Hurricane Larry and takes it out to the northeast."

Upper air conditions "are not exactly screaming tropical storm development," he said. "For now (Sunday), we will be optimistic that (next) weekend will be dry."

For awhile, it looked like Larry might become a Category 4 storm, but that's become more doubtful, forecasters said. The highest winds reached had been reported at 125 miles an hour on Monday (they would have to exceed 140 mph to reach the next category).

"The storm may stay hundreds of miles away from the Atlantic beaches from Florida to Maine," AccuWeather reported, but its affect "will be far reaching."

The rip currents and rough seas along the Jersey Shore will be nastiest at high tide, of course.

But landfall is extremely doubtful here, although it could happen in Canada, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The thing to remember, forecasters note, is that hurricanes can be somewhat unpredictable. So stay tuned.

