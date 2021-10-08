Homeowner Helps Douse Hackensack House Fire

A Hackensack homeowner used a fire extinguisher to knock down some of a flash kitchen fire, responders said.

Members of Engine Co. 5 doused the rest of the Clinton Place fire, which broke out shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, city firefighters said.

Other companies checked and ventilated the home.

No injuries were reported.

Keeping fire extinguishers in key spots around a home is critical to fire safety, but more so in the kitchen than anywhere.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of reported home fires and injuries -- and reportedly is responsible for up to 20% of all fire-related deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). That's why it's critical to keep them from spreading.

Every second matters in a fire. So extinguishers are a must.

