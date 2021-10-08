Contact Us
Homeowner Helps Douse Hackensack House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
The fire damaged the kitchen of the Clinton Place home in Hackensack.
The fire damaged the kitchen of the Clinton Place home in Hackensack. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

A Hackensack homeowner used a fire extinguisher to knock down some of a flash kitchen fire, responders said.

Members of Engine Co. 5 doused the rest of the Clinton Place fire, which broke out shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, city firefighters said.

Other companies checked and ventilated the home.

No injuries were reported.

Keeping fire extinguishers in key spots around a home is critical to fire safety, but more so in the kitchen than anywhere.

Cooking equipment is the leading cause of reported home fires and injuries -- and reportedly is responsible for up to 20% of all fire-related deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). That's why it's critical to keep them from spreading.

Every second matters in a fire. So extinguishers are a must.

