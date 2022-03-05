Homeless Burglar Caught In Closed Route 46 Business Assaults Police: Authorities

A homeless woman who'd broken into a closed business assaulted a Little Ferry police officer before being taken into custody, authorities said.

The owner called police after surveillance cameras showed Quiana Williams, 45, inside the Route 46 building around 10 a.m. Thursday, Police Chief James Walters said.

Responding officers found Williams on the second floor. She said she was looking for someone, Walters said.

Officer Angelo Ratto and Lt. Michael Derwin told her she was under arrest, but she resisted, kicking Ratto and scratching his face with her fingernails, the chief said.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 260-pound Williams was eventually subdued and taken into custody, he said.

Williams was charged with burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, then was released pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.